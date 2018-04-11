Winfree Bryant’s Battle of the Books names champion

The Battle of the Books is a competition in which middle school students read from a list of 20 pre-selected books then compete against one another in teams to answer questions based on the books.

This is the fifth year for the competition in Wilson County.

“The program has been in place in Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools for several years,” said Gina Wiser, librarian at Winfree Bryant Middle School.

Wiser helped launch the program in Nashville before she took the job as librarian at Winfree Bryant Middle School.

Preparation for the competition started last fall as students began reading from a list of 20 selected books. The students formed teams of four or five then answered questions based on the novels in a format similar to a quiz bowl.

“Battle of the Books is designed to motivate and encourage students to read outside of the classroom for their own personal enjoyment,” said Wiser. “The goals are to help them gain confidence as readers and to broaden their reading interests.”