Lebanon school board recognizes Winfree Bryant students

Hugh Dixon was recognized for competing in the state geography bee.

Two members of the school’s first-year Beta Club won at the state competition and will compete at the national competition in June in Savannah, Georgia. Evan Grace Gill and Ellery Cotter both won in the language arts competition.

Daryl Mitchell also received a Beta Club national scholarship, one of only two awarded.

Several Winfree Bryant students attended the Tennessee Invention Convention in February, and six received awards.

Thomas Chance and Adalynn Irby were awarded best presentation. Ben Purnell, Joshua Lamer and Casen Kinkaid received an award for best group name. Kate Adams won an award and will go to the national convention in Washington D.C. for her project, “Fashion Stashion.”