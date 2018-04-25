Local student writes letter to, gets response from president

According to the 11 year old, she got the idea to write the letter because she felt scared going to school in the days after the incident.

“[My] letter said that the problem with people going in and shooting schools is that they have the guns, and they shouldn’t, because they’re crazy,” said Marshall.

A few weeks later, Marshall received a letter from Trump that thanked her for sharing her thoughts and making a stand.

“Your life is so very precious,” the letter said. “That is why I want all children in America to grow up in a safe environment and have every opportunity to realize their full potential. I will work with state and local officials to keep guns out of the wrong hands and protect Americans from violent criminals.”

Marshall said she thinks more students should exercise their right to free speech and speak up about things they care about.

“I think students should speak up, because they have a right to tell people what they feel, and if you don’t tell people what you feel, there’s not going to be a way to fix it,” she said. “More students should speak up and write their president.”

Marshall’s grandmother, Nell Estes, was proud of her granddaughter for taking the time to speak on something she cares about.

“She’s really opinionated,” said Estes. “I felt proud of her that she did that, because that is a big issue.”

Carroll-Oakland principal Jason Dunn also praised Marshall for her activism.

“I’m very proud that one of our students raised her voice and wrote to the highest office of the land,” said Dunn. “Just very proud of her for standing up and representing youth. I’m a firm believer that a youth should have a voice, and to watch her do that as a sixth grader, I’m very impressed.”

Marshall said she plans to frame the letter from the president and hang it on a wall in her room.