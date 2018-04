According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Plotzer, Riddell was driving on Alvin Sperry Road at about 2:57 p.m. when she missed a stop on her route. She tried to back the bus up and backed into a 2012 Buick Lacrosse. The Buick was disabled in the wreck.

The school bus had 18 children on board. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency first responders evacuated the students at the scene with no injuries.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the crash.