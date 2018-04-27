Cumberland preps for its 176th commencement

There are a record-setting 586 students eligible to receive an associate, bachelor or master’s degree. Special awards also will be announced, including faculty award of excellence; president’s award; Algernon Sydney Sullivan student award; Algernon Sydney Sullivan community award; president’s award for teaching excellence; faculty promotions; award of excellence in humanities, education and the arts; award of excellence in nursing and health professions; and the award of excellence in science, technology and business.

Reserved seating will be for graduates, faculty and guests with special needs. All other seating will be general and open to the public on a first come, first served basis, beginning at 9 a.m.

General parking will be available in all campus lots. It is expected that all campus lots will reach capacity early in the day. Commencement guests are encouraged to take advantage of three overflow parking lots at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave., St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. or the Journey Church on Leeville Pike. Shuttle service will be available at all locations before and after the ceremony. The campus has 31 disabled parking spaces.

A decision will be made May 4 by noon regarding the implementation of a rain plan and whether the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

For commencement information and updates, visit cumberland.edu/commencement.