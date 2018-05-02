Trevecca Nazarene University announces fall dean’s list

More than 600 traditional and non-traditional students, including several from Wilson County, were named to the list.

Students from Wilson County named to the Trevecca dean’s list included Emily Bentley, of Mt. Juliet; Taylor Berryman, of Mt. Juliet; Benjamin Borck, of Lebanon; Megan Branham, of Old Hickory; Jian Coronel, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Covington, of Hermitage; Julianna Dye, of Old Hickory; Chase Earles, of Old Hickory; Shelly Gati, of Old Hickory; Madison Graves, of Mt. Juliet; Isabella Green, of Mt. Juliet; Joshua Green, of Mt. Juliet; Elizabeth Gregory, of Hermitage; Sofia Guerrero, of Hermitage; Hannah Henley, of Lascassas; Dayton Houser, of Mt. Juliet; Morgan Houser, of Mt. Juliet; Shelby Jackson, of Old Hickory; Michael Lee-Thompson, of Hermitage; Keelan Lowrey, of Lebanon; Daniel Magee, of Hermitage; Josiah Magee, of Hermitage; Nolan Magee, of Hermitage; Laura McDermott, of Mt. Juliet; Zachary McMahel, of Mt. Juliet; Carlynn Miller, of Mt. Juliet; Cory Miller, of Mt. Juliet; Emily Nelson, of Hermitage; David Parker, of Mt. Juliet; Carlie Ray, of Hermitage; Maria Robles, of Hermitage; Brianna Salyer, of Lebanon; Jeffrey Salyers, of Hermitage; Micah Smart, of Lebanon; Rebecca Sweeney, of Hermitage; Taylor Todd, of Lebanon; Ashley Walling, of Hermitage; Caleb Wharton, of Mt. Juliet; Tana Whited, of Lebanon; Jacob Williams, of Lebanon; Peyton Williams, of Old Hickory; Taylor Williams, of Old Hickory; Aron Bornot, of Lebanon; Christopher Dameron, of Hermitage; Kristie Davis, of Mt. Juliet; Viridiana De Leon Reyes, of Old Hickory; Dominique Dozier, of Milton; Jessica Garrison, of Old Hickory; Amanda Lotts, of Mt. Juliet; Brittany Miller, of Mt. Juliet; David Richmond, of Lebanon; Jerald Scott, of Hermitage; Sandra Stevenson, of Mt. Juliet; and Rosalind Wamsley-Berkenstock, of Old Hickory.

To be named to the dean’s list, each non-traditional undergraduate student must have completed 12 or more hours between July 1 and Dec. 31. Students must also have attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale during the timeframe.

Traditional undergraduate students must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.

