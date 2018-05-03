Walter J. Baird crowned in Battle of the Books

The team consisted of Jasmine Eichelberger, Nora Blevins, Sierra Horton, Savannah Ricketts and Michelangelo Limbaugh. The school’s librarian, Sherry Macken, helped coach the team.

Winfree Bryant Middle School’s “Bookie-Lous,” which featured students Noelle Duke, Emma Petty, Ella Kate Pine, Laci Macias, Adlea Rosalez and Aubree Tarver finished second in the tournament beating out Tuckers Crossroads School, Carroll-Oakland School and Watertown Middle School.

The Battle of the Books is a competition in which middle school students read form a list of 20 pre-selected books then compete against one another in teams by answering questions based on the books.

The books were a mix of genres, nonfiction and fiction and included traditional narrative books, as well as graphic novels.

Gina Wiser, librarian at Winfree Bryant Middle School, helped launch the program in Nashville before she took the job at Winfree Bryant.

“The program has been in place in Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools for several years,” said Wiser.

Preparation for the competition started last fall as students began reading from a list of 20 selected books. The students formed teams of four or five then answered questions based on the novels in a format similar to a quiz bowl.

“Battle of the Books is designed to motivate and encourage students to read outside of the classroom for their own enjoyment,” Wiser said. “The goals are to help them gain confidence as readers and to broaden their reading interests.”