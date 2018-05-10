Resource officers honor Brown

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, Lt. Scott Moore, head of the school resource officer program, and current and former school resource officers honored Brown with a plaque, pin and words of gratitude for his cooperation with and support of the school resource officer program.

“We just wanted to thank you for everything you’ve done for Wilson County and the whole school system in your career in education and the support you’ve shown our SRO division over the years,” Bryan said. “We just wanted to thank you for that.”

“I appreciate everything you’ve done. You’ve got the biggest school in the county, and it’s ran top notch, and I appreciate your service to the school system and for supporting us,” Moore said.

“You’ve got to work together,” Brown said. “You’ve always come to us any time we’ve needed anything, and for that, thank you very much.”