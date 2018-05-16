Cumberland alumni association gives awards for teachers, nurses

For Teacher Appreciation Day, the group posted on Facebook, asking people to thank a teacher that impacted their life. Several people mentioned Dr. Mary Lewis Haley.

“Mary Lewis Haley was a professor that made an impact on me during my time at [Cumberland University],” said Gloria A. Caples. “Still to this day she is very supportive and encouraging of my career. Professors like Dr. Haley are what make CU so special.”

Haley won the drawing and received a $50 gift certificate to Demos’ Steak and Spaghetti House.

For National Nurses Week, the Facebook page held a competition for nurses to submit a photo of them on the job and tag their nursing mentor.

The winner of the competition was Qaali Salad, and she won two tickets to the Notes for Nurses event in September.