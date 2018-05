Top Wilson County students honored at luncheon

The annual luncheon, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust, included Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman, state Rep. Susan Lynn, Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, local principals and Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty.

Students honored included Wilson Central valedictorian Virtag Patel and salutatorian Alexander Harper, Lebanon valedictorian Danielle Redmond and salutatorian William McRae, Mt. Juliet valedictorian Amanda Nolan and salutatorian Benjamin Giacobbi, Watertown valedictorian Juliana Upchruch and salutatorian Carl Reeves, IV, Tennessee Virtual Online School valedictorian Cassandra Shade and salutatorian TJ Hysell, McClain Christian valedictorian Will Gipson and salutatorian Jansen Carver, Heritage Christian valedictorian Faith Bambas and salutatorian Mark Ward, Friendship Christian valedictorian Anna Gallaher and salutatorian Caleb Ross and Mt. Juliet Christian valedictorian Caroline Hibbett and salutatorian Alex Pittman.