Deputies, school system say threats to students under investigation

Several parents reported their children received a threatening phone call regarding a dance held at West Wilson Middle School on Friday night. Others reported threatening calls made to students at Gladeville Elementary School, as well.

“There have been many comments and posts made on social media [Friday night] in regards to threats being made by phone from an unknown caller to many of the students who attended a dance at West Wilson Middle School,” said Moore.

“The threats were made in a harming nature. The school resource officer on site, along with the supervisors, has worked diligently to find the identity of the suspect who was making the threats. We feel strongly that the threats that were made [Friday night] were not credible, and [we] have been in contact with another agency in working to prosecute the violator.”

The school held the dance with extra security despite the threats, and no students were harmed.

Johnson and Moore later said two suspects who made the threats were identified. Both were juveniles and live in another county.

“Everyone is safe, and this was a non-credible threat,” said Johnson. “The person who made it has been identified, and they’re in another county.”

“We will be working with their respective agency on the incident that occurred since the calls originated in that county,” said Moore. “There is no threat at this time to any of the schools involved that started with a prank call that went bad.”