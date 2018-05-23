School News

POTSDAM, N.Y. – The State University of New York at Potsdam recognized nearly 900 candidates for graduation, including one Wilson County student, during the college’s May 19 commencement ceremony.

The SUNY Potsdam class of 2018 was awarded baccalaureate and master’s degrees at the ceremony.

Allan Aebig, of Hermitage, graduated summa cum laude from SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in in music education.

At commencement, SUNY Potsdam honored students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during the calendar year. For more information about commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visit potsdam.edu/commencement.

Founded in 1816, the State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges – and the oldest institution within SUNY. Now in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The college currently enrolls about 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students. Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its challenging liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity. To learn more, visit potsdam.edu.

Humphrey named to dean’s list at Berry College

ROME, Ga. – Ellie Humphrey, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Berry College.

The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry College is recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. Located on a campus that encompasses more than 27,000 acres near Rome, Ga., Berry challenges its student body, consisting of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, to embrace a firsthand education that unites strong academic programs with opportunities for meaningful work experience, spiritual and moral growth and significant service to others.

Chagnon recognized at Western Kentucky University

Eleven Western Kentucky University students, including one from Lebanon, will receive Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships, and two students were selected as alternates.

Elizabeth Chagnon, of Lebanon, was selected as a Gilman Scholar and will receive up to $8,000 to fund her study-abroad program in the summer.

Chagnon, a senior art history major, is the daughter of Cheryl and Ron Chagnon. She will study in Spain this summer. She plans to pursue a career in which she can use art as a means of communication between cultures.

“WKU students continue to compete and succeed in the Gilman scholarship competition,” said Cory Dodds, coordinator of nationally competitive opportunities in the office of scholar development at WKU. “Their success is a credit to the university’s and faculty’s commitment to international experiences for WKU students regardless of financial need or background.”

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, more than 3,400 Gilman scholarships will be awarded this academic year for undergraduate Pell Grant recipients to study or intern abroad. Since 2001, the Gilman scholarship has enabled more than 25,000 outstanding Americans of diverse backgrounds, including ethnic minorities, students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics and students with disabilities, to engage in a meaningful educational experience abroad. The program has successfully broadened U.S. participation in study abroad, while emphasizing countries and regions where fewer Americans traditionally study.

Chagnon and other students worked with Dodds in the office of scholar development at Western Kentucky University to prepare their Gilman scholarship applications and with the office of study abroad and global learning to find the best academic program abroad to fit their goals.

SAGL serves the Western Kentucky University community by engaging students, faculty and staff in diverse, educational and cultural experiences through faculty-led, exchange, consortia and other study abroad opportunities. For information about the office of study abroad, visit wku.edu/studyabroad. The office may be contacted via email at study.abroad@wku.edu or by phone at 270-745-5334.

St. Louis takes part in Rites of Passage at Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State University held its 35th Rites of Passage recognition ceremony May 11 on campus, and a Mt. Juliet student was among those honored.

Dominique St. Louis, of Mt. Juliet, was among the spring graduates who participated in the ceremony.

The purpose of the ceremony is to recognize and celebrate the scholastic achievement of minority and international students at Morehead State. Each student received a certificate, a gift and a special Kente stole.

The keynote speaker for the spring celebration was Marquez Young.

A two-time Morehead State graduate, Young earned his bachelor of business administration degree in business administration and management and his master’s degree in adult and higher education.

For almost two years, he was a senior enrollment services counselor for diversity at Morehead State. Last fall, he accepted an enrollment advisor position at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Kentucky.

Tardelli graduates from Penn College

Pennsylvania College of Technology presented diplomas recently to its spring graduates, including one student from Lebanon.

Nicholas D. Tardelli, of Lebanon, received his bachelor’s degree in building automation technology from Penn College.

More than 900 students petitioned to graduate at the conclusion of the spring semester, and three commencement ceremonies were held May 11-12 at the Community Arts Center. Penn College is a special mission affiliate of Pennsylvania State University.

Two local students named to dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Two Wilson County students were named to the dean’s list during the fall semester at Olivet Nazarene University.

The Wilson County students named to the dean’s list were Abigail Smith, of Mt. Juliet, and Noah Wilson, of Lebanon.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university that offers more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the doctor of education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 50 miles south of Chicago. Additional sites are in Rolling Meadows and Oak Brook, Illinois; Indianapolis; Grand Rapids and Grand Ledge, Michigan; Hong Kong; and more than 100 school of graduate and continuing studies learning locations throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.

–Staff Reports