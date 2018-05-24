Principals named at Stoner Creek, Mt. Juliet Middle schools

Both principals come from Stoner Creek Elementary School, as assistant principal Amanda Smith will become principal, and principal Michael Hickman will take over the same position at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

Smith has worked for the district since 2017 when she was hired as assistant principal at Stoner Creek. Smith worked as a teacher and instructional coach for Lebanon Special School District for more than 15 years prior to joining Wilson County Schools.

Smith will begin her new position July 1.

Hickman has worked for the district since 2017, when he was hired to be the principal at Stoner Creek. Hickman worked as a teacher for Rutherford County from 1996, until he was named the principal of Buchanan Elementary School in 2009 prior to joining Wilson County Schools.

Under his leadership, Buchanan Elementary School was ranked among the top 5 percent in the state for progress. Three years later, the school was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for gap closure.

Hickman will also begin his new position July 1.