Principals named for Lebanon middle schools

Traci Sparkman, Walter J. Baird assistant principal for the last four years, will lead the school for the upcoming school year. Sparkman has 15 years teaching experience, and began her career at Walter J. Baird in 2007, teaching math

In 2012, she became the school’s learning leader and provided instructional support and coaching to teachers. She was named the 2017 National Association of Secondary School Principal’s assistant principal of the year.

Sparkman received her bachelor’s degree from Cumberland University and her master’s degree from Tennessee Tech University. She is currently enrolled at Trevecca and will be awarded an education specialist degree in December.

Sparkman said she looks forward to carrying on the Walter J. Baird tradition as principal.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to serve as Walter J. Baird Middle School's new principal for the 2018-2019 school year. I am especially looking forward to continuing the work Mrs. Sampson accomplished under her tenure as principal,” Sparkman said.

Laurie Offutt will join the Winfree Bryant team as principal, after most recently serving as coordinator of instructional effectiveness and assessment for Murfreesboro City Schools.

Her school-level administration for Murfreesboro includes two years as assistant principal, as well as two years in a head principal role. Offutt brings 23 years of education experience and started her teaching career as an English teacher at Lebanon High School. She also spent time at Wilson Central High School as media specialist. Offutt received her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and holds both a master’s degree and an educational specialist degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

She also expects to complete MTSU’s doctoral program in December.

“I am looking forward to working with the teachers and staff, students, families and the community to continue the culture of excellence Mrs. Kegley has created at Winfree Bryant. It is an honor to be selected the principal at an outstanding school in an outstanding district,” Offutt said.

Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said he is confident in ongoing success for both schools under their new leadership.

“Traci and Laurie are proven instructional leaders with strong established relationships in our community,” Benson said. “I know they will have a positive impact on the students and families of the Lebanon Special School District.”