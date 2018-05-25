New principals named at Southside, West Wilson Middle schools

Marlowe has worked for the district for nearly 40 years. He was hired in 1978 as a math teacher at the former Mt. Juliet Junior High School. After he taught and coached for eight years, Marlowe was named assistant principal and later principal at Lakeview Elementary School, where he remained for 16 years. He transferred and became principal at West Wilson Middle School in 2007.

In addition to his experience in Wilson County Schools, Marlowe also served 22 years as a Wilson County commissioner.

“With his extensive experience in both the elementary and middle school settings, Mr. Marlowe will be an asset to Southside Elementary [School],” Wright said.

Dawson has worked for the district since June 2012, when he was hired to be a teacher at Mt. Juliet Middle School. In 2014, he was named an assistant principal at Wilson Central High School. During his tenure as assistant principal, he was selected to be a fellow in the 2016 Governor’s Academy for School Leadership.

Prior to working for Wilson County Schools, Dawson worked as a teacher, coach and athletic director in Tennessee for 10 years.

Both Marlowe and Dawson will begin their new positions July 1.