Schools see enrollment jump

Wilson County Schools, which added 515 students last summer, finished the school year with 18,489 students, according to Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall.

The district had just more than 18,000 students at the start of the school year.

The growth comes as the district builds a new middle school in Gladeville and looks to secure funds for a new high school in Mt. Juliet, which is planned on North Green Hill Road on property adjacent to W.A. Wright Elementary School.

The Wilson County Commission approved $1.55 million last year for Wilson County Schools to conduct design services for the potential new high school in Mt. Juliet. The design authorization does not signify the groups’ commitment to spend $110 million for a new high school, which is the estimated cost.

Hall said the Gladeville middle school would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500. He said the school would be a combination of several schools, and would resemble the new high schools except on a smaller scale.

Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said the district’s enrollment settled around 3,830 students throughout the school year after it added about 95 students last summer.

The district bought 57 acres of land at the corner of Coles Ferry Pike and Hartmann Drive for $1.3 million in 2015 to secure land for a future school and tapped Thompson-Steed LLC last month as the construction management agency to oversee the project.

Benson said construction could start in about two years but would be determined by the district’s enrollment growth.

“It could be two years, or if enrollment increases at a faster rate, it could be sooner or later,” Benson said.