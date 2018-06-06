Vol State celebrates Arbor Day with a new arboretum

The college celebrated the achievement on Arbor Day with the grand opening for the Parris Powers Memorial Arboretum. An arboretum is a collection of trees that have been identified and listed for nature exploration and scientific study.

The Tennessee Urban Forestry Council has certified the campus as a level II arboretum. It is named for former Vol State chemistry professor, Parris Powers. His son and daughter joined faculty, staff and students at the event.

The designation is largely the work of Vol State alumnus Cynthia Hernandez and Vol State faculty member Ellen Dayhuff. Part of the effort involved identifying and marking 62 species of trees on the campus. They worked with Parris Powers on the project initially and then finished it in his honor.

Visitors are welcome to campus to see the trees. The college has a map of the tree locations on the Duffer Plaza. The map may also be viewed at volstate.edu/arboretum.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.