School news

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Adrian Ricketts, of Lebanon, recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands with a master’s degree in physician assistant.

The university congratulates all graduates of the class of 2018 on the successful completion of their respective degrees.

“We are proud of our institution and of our graduates,” said Larry Cockrum, university president. “At Cumberlands, we are involved in molding, making, shaping and developing traditional hopes, dreams and core family values. The university family recognizes the significance of this milestone in graduates’ lives.”

University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Prince completes veterinary technician program

MARTIN – Stasha Prince, of Lebanon, completed course requirements for the University of Tennessee at Martin veterinary health technology program during the spring semester.

She received her veterinary health technologist pin during a ceremony May 4 and will finish a six-week internship in an active practice before she receives her degree in the fall.

For more information on the UT Martin veterinary health technology program, contact program director Jason Roberts at 731-881-1071.

Wood named to dean’s list at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. – Kelley Wood, of Lebanon, was named to the spring dean’s list at Mississippi College.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses that impact their grade-point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private co-educational Christian university of liberal arts and sciences that serves more than 5,100 students from 40 states and more than three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, the largest private university in the state and America’s second oldest Baptist college. Mississippi College is home to 84 areas of undergraduate study, 16 graduate programs, a doctor of jurisprudence, a doctor of education leadership degree and a doctor of professional counseling degree.

Two Mt. Juliet students make honor roll at Rhodes College

MEMPHIS – Two Mt. Juliet students were named to the Rhodes College honor roll for the spring semester.

Students from Mt. Juliet included Bailey L. Choudhury and Zachary T. Abdo.

To qualify for the honor roll, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.85 or better.

Founded in 1848, Rhodes College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college in Memphis. Students become engaged members of their communities, combining academic training and personal concern into effective leadership and action.

Trevecca Nazarene University students study social justice, culture during spring break trip

NASHVILLE – More than 20 Trevecca Nazarene University students, including four from Wilson County, took part in a unique spring break trip aimed at learning more about the civil rights movement, social justice and the culture, music and more that shaped the movement.

Jared Caperton, of Old Hickory; Lauren Covington, of Hermitage; Charles Layne, of Hermitage; and Gerda Pagrandyte, of Old Hickory, were among the students to take part in the trip.

Trevecca Nazarene University is a Christian university in the heart of Nashville focused on preparing students for lives of leadership and service. Founded in 1901, Trevecca is committed to holistic education, encouraging students to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually. Located about a mile from downtown Nashville, Trevecca provides a liberal arts education while guiding students to find God’s calling on their lives through traditional undergraduate programs, continuing and graduate studies and online offerings. With students from 44 states and 22 countries, Trevecca offers 15 associate degrees, 83 undergraduate majors, 20 master’s programs and two doctoral programs, as well as specialist and certificate programs.

Chagnon recognized at Western Kentucky University

Eleven Western Kentucky University students, including one from Lebanon, will receive Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships, and two students were selected as alternates.

Elizabeth Chagnon, of Lebanon, was selected as a Gilman Scholar and will receive up to $8,000 to fund her study-abroad program in the summer.

Chagnon, a senior art history major, is the daughter of Cheryl and Ron Chagnon. She will study in Spain this summer. She plans to pursue a career in which she can use art as a means of communication between cultures.

“WKU students continue to compete and succeed in the Gilman scholarship competition,” said Cory Dodds, coordinator of nationally competitive opportunities in the office of scholar development at WKU. “Their success is a credit to the university’s and faculty’s commitment to international experiences for WKU students regardless of financial need or background.”

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, more than 3,400 Gilman scholarships will be awarded this academic year for undergraduate Pell Grant recipients to study or intern abroad. Since 2001, the Gilman scholarship has enabled more than 25,000 outstanding Americans of diverse backgrounds, including ethnic minorities, students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics and students with disabilities, to engage in a meaningful educational experience abroad. The program has successfully broadened U.S. participation in study abroad, while emphasizing countries and regions where fewer Americans traditionally study.

Chagnon and other students worked with Dodds in the office of scholar development at Western Kentucky University to prepare their Gilman scholarship applications and with the office of study abroad and global learning to find the best academic program abroad to fit their goals.

SAGL serves the Western Kentucky University community by engaging students, faculty and staff in diverse, educational and cultural experiences through faculty-led, exchange, consortia and other study abroad opportunities. For information about the office of study abroad, visit wku.edu/studyabroad. The office may be contacted via email at study.abroad@wku.edu or by phone at 270-745-5334.

