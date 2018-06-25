Lebanon Special School District approves tier-based attendance

Recently passed state laws require all schools in Tennessee to have a three-tier attendance policy by July 1. Student services administrator Mike Kurtz said the revisions simply modify the school district’s current attendance policy to fit with state law.

“Ninety percent of [the revised policy] is from the Tennessee state school board’s recommended policy. The other 10 percent is custom to what the Lebanon Special School District does in and of itself already,” said Kurtz.

The district and each school are graded each year on unexcused and excused absences, but the tiers are only set up to deal with unexcused absences. The school board’s policy allows for five excused absences from a parent’s note and an unlimited number of doctor’s excuses.

“They are only allowed to have up to five unexcused absences before we would kick in with the first tier,” said Kurtz. “That would be a conference, as well as a contract and an explanation of what the school board’s attendance policy is. We go to tier two when there are more unexcused absences. We look at community services and things we can plug in for the family.”

Tier three is left open for the school board to decide what to do, and according to Kurtz, there will be no change from what it already does, which is a hearing where parents meet with school officials and board members.

After these three tiers, the student will be referred to juvenile court. State legislators hope the three-tier system will allow parents to get control of their child’s attendance before they have to refer them to juvenile court.

According to Kurtz, there is a large number of children in the Lebanon Special School District who had more than five unexcused absences, which according to state law, qualifies them as truant.

“I’d say we have 150-200 families,” said Kurtz. “Courts tell us they don’t want families that have just missed five days.”

In June, The Wilson County school board put a placeholder in its attendance policy that said the school system would implement a three-tier attendance policy to comply with state law. Several parents were upset at the new policy, as they didn’t know much about it.

“I think the biggest thing that bothers the parents is the vague language in the policy and the fact that the three-tier system has not been established or revealed to the public yet,” said Kristi Dunn, the moderator of the Facebook group, Parents of Wilson County TN Schools. “No one knows what that means or looks like or would be. It is concerning that we are having a first reading without the possibility of knowing what the three-tier system is.”

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the policy change didn’t reflect any changes. It just acted as a placeholder until an actual policy could be passed.

“The state has passed some laws that go into effect July 1,” said Johnson at the time. “Every school district has or will incorporate this three-tier system. The Tennessee School Board Association put it together two days ago. We may go with that one or modify it. If we don’t go with theirs, we will pass something similar.”

The Lebanon Special School District board voted unanimously to approve the attendance revisions.

The board will meet July 19 at 8 a.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.