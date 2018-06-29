Thorne receives youth service award

Thorne participated and placed in the group’s pro-life oratory contests each of her high school years. She researched, wrote and presented her speech before a panel of judges. Thorne placed in the state pro-life oratory contest and went on to place third in the nation with her pro-life speech while competing against other high school students across the country.

Wilson County Right to Life is an affiliate of Tennessee Right to Life, which works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. Wilson County chapter meetings are on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. The next meeting will be July 24. For more information, visit wilsoncountyrighttolife.com.