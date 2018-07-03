Cumberland University students inducted into national honor society

To be eligible, students must have achieved a 3.50 or higher grade-point average in the first semester of college or a combined 3.50 during the first two semesters of their first collegiate year. Only 214 individuals out of the current student body at Cumberland University achieved the honor during the current academic year. Nationally, less than 5 percent of entering students are eligible for membership.

Founded in 1924, Alpha Lambda Delta has recognized academic excellence for the last 93 years. During that time, more than 1,000,000 men and women have been initiated. The Cumberland University chapter was installed 30 years ago.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state. Founded in 1842, the university currently flourishes with exceptional faculty and fully accredited academic programs steeped in the liberal arts, including three distinct schools, the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions; the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts; and the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business. With a student body of just more than 2,300 and more than 500 students living on campus, the unique residential living and learning experience allows students to find their sense of belonging. Athletics also is a strength of Cumberland University, as teams in 27 sports regularly compete for conference and national championships. The world-renowned baseball team has claimed the NAIA national championship title three times since 2004.