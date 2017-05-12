Engagement announcement: Carson-Gourley

The prospective bride is the daughter of Donna Marie Carson, of Paris, and the late Dickie Dewayne Carson. She is the granddaughter of Charles and Barbara Carson, of Paris, and Floyd and Elizabeth Rushing, of Big Sandy.

She graduated in 2005 from Camden United Christian Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in 2014 from Bethel University. She is currently an educational assistant at Rhea Elementary School.

The prospective groom is the son of James Ridley Gourley St., of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Danny and Sheri Woodard, of Lebanon.

He is the grandson of Ann Smith, of Lebanon, and the late Max Smith and the late Joe Anderson and Johnnie Kate Gourley.

He graduated in 2000 from Friendship Christian School and currently works at Amerisports in Mt. Juliet.

Following the ceremony, the couple plans to live in Lebanon.