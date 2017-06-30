Engagement: McDonald-McCoy

Katie is the daughter of Greg and Liz McCoy, of Orleans, Ind.

The couple met three years ago at a music camp at Cornerstone Baptist Church, where Collin is a member. The couple re-connected last year as McDonald was on a cross-country flight. They feel God brought them together to live a life honoring and serving Him.

Collin is a 2017 aerospace honor’s graduate from Middle Tennessee State University. Katie has worked in finance. Collin is a certified flight instructor with Class Bravo Air at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.

Collin is the grandson of Jerry and Dorothy Davis, of Carthage, Cordell McDonald, of Carthage and the late Lois McDonald. He is the great grandson of Ritchie Lynch, of Lebanon.

Katie is the granddaughter of Richard McCoy, of Orleans, Ind., the late Carolyn McCoy, Charles Haag, of Brownstown, Ind., and the late Joann Haag.

The wedding will take place Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Carthage. The reception will be at the McDonald family farm. The couple plans to live in Carthage.