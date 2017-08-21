Total eclipse of the heart…and she said yes

Newton is an actress, and Chanayil is a lawyer for Netflix. Newton went to space camp as a child and was excited to see the eclipse in the path of totality. The couple chose the Wilson County Fair to watch the cosmic event.

What Newton didn't know was Chanayil planned to propose to her just after the totality. The ring belonged to his mother.

So as things began to return to normal and fireworks lit the darkened sky above the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, Chanayil got down on one knee and popped the question.

And, of course, Newton said yes.