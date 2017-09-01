Engagement: Pugh-Turner

The wedding will take place in early fall at Shop Springs Baptist Church in Lebanon.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and Trevecca Nazarene University with a master’s degree in educational leadership. She is a teacher with Wilson County Schools at Watertown Elementary School.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. He is co-owner and operator of Turner Dairy Farm in Lebanon.

Following the wedding, the couple will live in Lebanon.