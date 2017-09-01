logo

Announcements

Engagement: Pugh-Turner

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 1:00 PM

Terry and Dianne Pugh, of Lebanon, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Terra Joy Pugh, to Justin Thomas Turner, son of Tommy and Jackie Turner, also of Lebanon.

The wedding will take place in early fall at Shop Springs Baptist Church in Lebanon.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and Trevecca Nazarene University with a master’s degree in educational leadership.  She is a teacher with Wilson County Schools at Watertown Elementary School.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. He is co-owner and operator of Turner Dairy Farm in Lebanon.

Following the wedding, the couple will live in Lebanon.

 

Recommended for You