Engagement: Brown-Isbell

Shelby is the granddaughter of Jean White and the late Will Ed White, of Carthage, and Roger and Wilma Brown, of Sunbright.

Ian is the grandson of Thomas Alan Isbell, of Lyles County, Janice Isbell, of Lebanon, Angie Stembridge, of Lebanon, and the late Clarence Stembridge.

Shelby is a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and the University of Tennessee with her degree in industrial engineering. She is employed by Saint Thomas Health.

Ian is a graduate of Friendship Christian School and Tennessee Technological University, with his degree in business management. He is a realtor with Cumberland Real Estate.

The wedding will take place April 21 in Lebanon. After the wedding, the couple will live in Mt. Juliet.