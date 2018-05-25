Engagement: Inman-Brown

The prospective bride is the granddaughter of Ruth Inman Burton, of Hartsville, and the late Charlie Inman, and of the late Clovis and Jeanette Gregory.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Jim and Judy Martin, of Spring Hill, and the late Tom and Gerri Brown.

Brittany is a 2007 graduate of Trousdale County High School in Hartsville. She is a 2011 graduate of Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville and a 2015 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville. Brittany is a member of the human resources group for Hospital Corp. of America in Nashville.

Drew is a 2010 graduate of Independence High School in Thompson Station and a 2015 graduate of Lee University in Cleveland. Drew is also employed by Hospital Corp. of America in Nashville as a human resources coordinator.

After a May wedding at Historic Cragfont mansion, the couple will cruise the Caribbean, including Bermuda, Saint Thomas and Saint Maarten. They will make their home in Nashville.