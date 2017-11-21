Cedars of Lebanon to get more than $2 million in renovations

The renovations include a federally funded project to get 14 facilities on the site up to code with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Several sites will receive paved parking areas and sidewalks for wheelchairs, as well as a new mile-long trail accessible to people with disabilities.

“For somebody that’s in a mobile wheelchair, or whatever really, it makes it a little bit easier for them,” said park director Wayne Ingram.

There is also about $2 million in campground renovations currently underway to update the electrical and water systems, as well as replace old bathrooms with new ones.

“New bathrooms will be set up. Some of these are in terrible shape,” said Ingram. “We’ve got one from 1940…vintage.”

The park will feature 118 campgrounds in 2018, with 50-amp power hookups and new bathrooms.

“We rented 18,000 campsites last year,” said Ingram. “What was using [the campground area] were tents and pop-ups that had 20-amps maximum. Now, they’re making them bigger sights so these big units can come in.”

Visitors can get a glimpse of the renovations in progress at the Day After Thanksgiving Hike, which will be Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome at the event, visitors are asked to register at tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/cedars-of-lebanon/#/?event=day-after-thanksgiving-day-hike.