Lebanon welcomes Chinese visitors

The food-energy-water systems research network is a joint project between the U.S. and China focused on bringing together transdisciplinary environmental areas to identify and solve future challenges.

The FEWS workshop, organized earlier this year by the University of Tennessee, has identified a broad range of general issues critical to the interactions of FEWS with environmental concerns. The visitors, who are members of academia, government agencies and private industry, have expertise covering food, energy, water, sociology and policy in their respective country.

A recent award from the U.S. National Science Foundation to faculty and scientists at the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory supports a Research Coordination Network, designed to support FEWS. The grant will partner with the National Science Foundation and China awards to three teams of Chinese institutions, led by Nanjing University, South China University of Science and Technology and Remin University of China, respectively, to develop research priorities transcending U.S. and Chinese grand challenges.

Frank Löffler directs the effort. Löffler is a University of Tennessee–Oak Ridge National Laboratory Governor's Chair professor for University of Tennessee’s departments of microbiology, among other titles.

Sponsors include the National Science Foundation of United States, National Natural Science Foundation of China, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Participating institutions include Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Michigan State University, Washington State University, Pennsylvania State University, Oregon State University, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, University of Maryland, University of Texas at Austin, University of California at Irvine, Purdue University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Nanjing University, South University of Science and Technology of China, Renmin University of China, Tsinghua University, Peking University, University of Science and Technology of China, China Agricultural University, Nanjing Agricultural University, Shenyang Agricultural University, Chinese Academy of Forestry, Sandia National Laboratories and Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs of Harvard Kennedy School.