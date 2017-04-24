Country Living Fair carries on despite rain

Different areas of the event were held both indoors and outdoors. Prior to the threat of rain, the event was announced to take place rain or shine.

Event organizers said the turnout was still good during the three-day event, despite the heavy rain throughout the weekend. Prior to the event, organizers anticipated more than 20,000 people from across the country would attend.

Country Living Magazine holds the event, and editors from the magazine were on-site for meet-and-greet opportunities with fans.

Visitors could see more than 200 booths, featuring vendors selling antiques, vintage items, art, furniture, home décor and handcrafted clothing and jewelry.

Among the local vendors were JBS Mercantile from Mt. Juliet, Southern Fried Design Barn from Lebanon, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream from Goodlettsville, Ruffled Linens from Nashville and Scarlett Scales Antiques from Franklin.

Make-and-take workshops, sponsored by Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store, were featured this year for the first time this year. Attendees could choose from a range of workshops for a fee and take home their creations.

The Country Living Fair takes place in locations around the country throughout the year, including in Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio and New York.

For more information about the event, contact Stella Show Management Inc. at 866-500-FAIR, email info@stellashows.com or visit countryliving.com.