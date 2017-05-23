Oak Ridge Boys to return to Wilson County Fair

Jimmy Comer, vice president of the Wilson County Fair, said last year’s concert was the largest concert in fair history.

“We can never thank Tony Bates enough for this wonderful sponsorship of the concerts,” Comer said. “Tony has taken our fair to another level with the concerts that Bates Ford has sponsored for many years.”

Fairgoers may attend the Oak Ridge Boys concert or any of the featured concerts for the price of fair admission due to the Bates Ford sponsorship, Comer said.

For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net or call 615-443-2626.