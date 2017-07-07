Wilson Fair pageants to move to Expo Center

Pageants will include the Baby Show, Doll Parade, King of the Fair, Fair Princess Divisions 1-4, Fairest of the Fair, Miss Senior Pageant and the Celebrating Beauty and Handsome special needs pageant.

“We have seen the need but have not had the opportunity to host our pageants in an air-conditioned facility before now,” said Randall Clemons, president of Wilson County Promotions. “This is just one of the many improvements you will have the opportunity to enjoy at the 2017 Wilson County Fair.”

Online registration for the pageants opened July 1 and will close July 31. The only in-person registration date will be Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. No registrations will be accepted after Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

The Wilson County Fair will be Aug. 18-26 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebnaon.

Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information and to register online. Call the fair office at 615-443-2626 for information about the Wilson County Fair.