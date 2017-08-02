Fair to feature pageants in new venue

The fair will offer Ms. Wilson County Senior Tennessee and Celebrating Beauty and Handsome Pageant on Aug. 19, Fairest of the Fair on Aug. 21, the Doll Parade on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, King of the Fair on Aug. 23, the Fair Princess Revue on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25 and the Baby Show on Aug. 26,

The pageants are limited to Wilson County residents. For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net or call 615-443-2626.

Fair catalogs are available local banks and chambers of commerce.

The award-winning Wilson County Fair, a showcase of the talents of Wilson County, will return Aug. 18-26 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.