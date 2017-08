The Super Pull Truck and Tractor Show will be Aug. 18-19 with the Antique Farm Stock and Outlaw Tractor Pull to follow Aug. 20. Four wheelers and dirt bikes will be featured Aug. 21, along with yard karts Aug. 22, go-kart races Aug. 23 and side-by-side time trials Aug. 24. The Demolition Derby will close out the shows Aug. 25-26. For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.com.