Camel ride vendor at fair dismissed after viral Facebook video

The video showed a camel sitting down while two handlers attempted to get it to stand. One of the handlers is seen making contact with the camel with an object in his hand.

The video was posted Saturday at 1:19 p.m., and a caption said the incident in question happened Friday at about 11 p.m.

“It’s so…DISGUSTING how fair/carnival/circus animals are treated,” said April Roehl in the original Facebook post of the incident. “They aren’t treated like animals, but rather like dollar symbols, as money makers.”

Roehl went on to say in her post after filing a complaint, fair officials told her nothing would be done Friday night.

Fair officials responded in a Facebook post Saturday at 11:28 p.m.

“The camel attraction at the Wilson County Fair is an independent, licensed vendor,” the statement said. “While we don’t feel the video being circulated tells the full story (the fair had only been open for a few hours for its first evening), we have decided to dismiss this vendor, and the camel will have the rest of the week off.”