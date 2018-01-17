Batch & Bushel Showcase to encourage local shopping

The showcase will be Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center.

The second-annual event will feature more than 45 vendors, and event organizer Cathy Wair said they expect more visitors than last year’s event, which had more than 3,000 people attend.

Sponsors for the event include TriGreen Equipment, Pick Tennessee, the Wilson County Expo Center, State Farm Agent Charlie Brooks, Lebanon Economic Development, Absolute Kubota, Southern Bank of Tennessee, City of Lebanon, Lebanon Publishing, K2 Agriculture and Turf and Bates Ford of Lebanon.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door or online at eventbrite.com. Children 12 years and younger will be admitted for free.

For more information, visit the Batch & Bushel Showcase Facebook page.