47th annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair call for artists

More than 200 of the region’s finest craft artists will come together May 4-6 on the lawn in Centennial Park for the juried show.

The signature event is the largest craft fair of its caliber in the region, serving about 45,000 visitors in the high-traffic midtown park. The Tennessee Craft Fair is an opportunity for artists to showcase and sell their work by connecting to the community and demonstrating their craft knowledge. Through this and a robust calendar of year-round programs, Tennessee Craft inspires future generations of craft artists and collectors.

The 47th annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair will offer cash awards, including best of show $1,000, best new exhibitor, the Talle Johnson memorial award and five merit awards. The awards support Tennessee Craft’s mission of encouraging artists in their work, developing their craft and elevating their career.

For craft artist application, visit bit.ly/2018SpringFairApp.

The Tennessee Craft Fair offers many benefits to participants, including 24-hour security, complimentary breakfast and parking, convenient load-in and out and a new panel of jurors every fair, along with professional advertising and promotion. Artists who are Tennessee residents, residents from contiguous states and artists studying at Tennessee institutions are invited to apply for this prestigious craft fair.

For more information, visit tennesseecraft.org.

Tennessee Craft is a member-driven nonprofit arts organization dedicated to creating opportunities for Tennessee’s independent craft artists to thrive. Since 1965, Tennessee Craft has been the only networked community of craft artists across the state, with local chapters and regional opportunities for talent growth, professional development and one-of-a-kind exhibitions.