Cooking Channel’s ‘Carnival Eats’ to feature Tennessee State Fair in February

To be broadcast Feb. 15, the program will feature a number of midway treats that have proven to be favorites of fairgoers.

“The foods found at the Tennessee State Fair are now as much of a tradition as the Fair itself,” said John Rose, who chairs the Tennessee State Fair Association, the nonprofit group responsible for producing the event each year.

Rose described the state fair as a venue for educational opportunities, a place for Tennesseans to exhibit their crafts and talents, a stage for the state’s agricultural industry, and a potpourri of attractions, events and competitions that lure the interest of more than 100,000 annually who attend the fair.

But he said the fair also provides an opportunity for wholesome family fun and entertainment, which he said includes the tastes and smells of specialty foods found on the carnival’s midway.

An ongoing feature of the Cooking Channel, “Carnival Eats” has developed a series of episodes by visiting different locations across the country and focusing on the variety of foods found at fairs and carnival midways.

The show selected Nashville and the Tennessee State Fair for its production in February several months ago. Along with the Tennessee State Fair the show will also feature the Washington State Fair in the same episode.

According to officials with the state fair, the actual time of day Feb. 15 the Tennessee State Fair episode will be broadcast may vary in different locations across the state.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. in several markets, but viewers are encouraged to check local television listings regarding the Cooking Channel’s “Carnival Eats” program to find the broadcast time in their particular area.