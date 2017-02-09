GriefShare programs upcoming

The program is a 13-week video seminar series that features some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics, as seen from a biblical perspective.

The video seminars are combined with support group discussion of the materials presented during the video. Seminars include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.

Adrienne Foster has gone through the program two complete times and halfway through an additional time. She said it was an invaluable resource for getting past the death of her husband.

“It made a world of difference for me. I don’t know where I would be without it,” Foster said. “I felt so good after I left there, after talking to everyone. Sometimes we cried, sometimes we laughed. Ultimately, it was such a healing process.”

Foster said she initially worries that she wouldn’t fit in with the group, but once she started attending sessions, those worries disappeared quickly.

“My husband committed suicide two years ago, so I’m a younger mom — I’m 33 — and my daughter was just under 2-and-a-half when it happened,” she said.

“Obviously, I was distraught, and it just felt like not many people went through that experience … I was very comfortable with that group of people. Grief is the one common thread through everybody. It’s a constant in everybody.”

The spring/winter sessions begin Feb. 16, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., continuing weekly through May 11, or March 1 from 6-8 p.m., continuing weekly through May 24. Both sessions are held at Anchor Counseling, 215 Wildwood Dr. in Lebanon. Anchor Counseling is a ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church.

There is a cost of $10 for a workbook. For more information, contact Melissa Ross at 615-489-7177.