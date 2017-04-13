Easter significance of rebirth rings true

Easter is mostly built around the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his death on the cross. Here in Wilson County, a number of churches hold Good Friday services and events to show the journey of Jesus to the cross and consider in reverence the sacrifice before coming together on Sunday for the celebration of his resurrection after three days in the tomb.

Check out the Church Calendar for more information on Easter weekend services this year.

Easter is also the end of Lent, which is the ritual fasting of personal excess, be it food or otherwise, and as such a cause for celebration of the beginning of a new season.

Some symbols of the holiday are not necessarily associated with scripture, but do bear significance for the time of year, such as coloring and hiding eggs, and the Easter bunny.

The egg and bunny are symbols of fertility, rebirth and new life. Just as Jesus rose, so we celebrate.