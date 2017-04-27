Preacher's Corner: Seeking the hand of God

I have discovered an ancient Christian practice that relieves stress, guides decisions and offers encouragement because it helps me pay attention to the work of God in my life. Since 2004, I have met monthly with a spiritual director.

Spiritual direction might be unfamiliar, so let me introduce you to this life-giving practice.

God is always at work in every one of our lives. Jesus taught in John 16 that the Holy Spirit would be at work in the lives of his followers and everyone else. The problem is that we are busy and fail to notice the ways that God is moving. We charge through the day with goals and commitments, and then we collapse in front of a screen to wind down.

A spiritual director helps me pause and notice God’s hand in my life. I meet once a month with my director. Every time, I learn something about myself or about God. I am always encouraged. Most times, I walk away with a fresh perspective on a dilemma or challenge.

What happens in a session? There’s lot of listening. There are thoughtful questions and words of encouragement. The director is mostly silent, giving full attention to God and to the directee. There is silent prayer, providing both people time and space to listen for God’s voice. It is a rare gift to find someone willing to spend an hour listening without trying to advise or fix me.

Friends have asked if direction is like a Bible study. Yes, it is like Bible study in that the goal is to discern the work and will of God and to learn to respond in a faithful manner. The difference is that the material being discussed is one person’s life rather than a passage of scripture. I talk about the events of my life, and the director invites me to pay attention to my experience of God in those events.

Spiritual direction has grown to be a vital part of my faith walk for several reasons.

It encourages me to take time to pray and reflect.

It reminds me that my struggles are real, normal and manageable – and also fruitful.

It humbles me to let another guide the conversation, which counters my desire to control life.

It encourages me and gives me joy in my walk with God. I am reminded of God’s presence.

It blesses me to have a friend praying for me and listening to God on my behalf.

My director knows me and can speak the truth in a way that I might not be willing to hear from others.

In the last year, my friend, Matt Steinhauer with Faith Lutheran Church, has joined me in a program of spiritual direction training offered by Lipscomb University. In May, we will complete our certification as spiritual directors. I am excited we can offer this tool to Wilson County.

If you would like to learn more about spiritual direction, please contact either one of us. I can be reached at 615-444-9502 or jgrant@collegehills.org, and Steinhauer can be reached at 615-449-5480 or pastor_matt@bellsouth.net.

John Grant is a minister at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher writing a column each month.