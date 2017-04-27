Victory Baptist Church youth helps Joseph’s Storehouse

Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry founder Bob Evans, expressed his appreciation to all the young people from Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet who came to help with last month’s food giveaway.

He also invited all the hungry Wilson County families to join him Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. to receive free food. Special assistance for the elderly and physically handicapped will be available, as needed.

First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or picture identification; and proof of government assistance or household income.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for work assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or contact Janis Ayers at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with the food giveaways, which are on the last Thursday mornings before the last Saturday mornings in each month.

For more information about Joseph’s Storehouse, visit loaejosephsstorehouse.org. Donations may be made online or mailed to Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.