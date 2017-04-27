logo

Faith

Wilson County Day of Prayer event upcoming at Love’s Way

Staff Reports • Updated Yesterday at 11:15 AM

Chairperson Robin Wood announced recently the Wilson County Day of Prayer will be May 4 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Love’s Way Church at 310 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. 

Invited guests include Love’s Way Pastor Johan McGregor; Emily Buck with Congresswoman Diane Black’s office; state Sen. Mae Beavers; state Rep. Susan Lynn; state Rep. Mark Pody; Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto; Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash; Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice; Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty; Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick; and Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings. 

A patriotic concert will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon, conducted by musician Bob Wood. For more information, visit facebook.com/wilsoncountydayofprayer.

