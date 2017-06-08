Preacher's Corner: Prayer is of the essence

Prayer changes things, and prayer also changes us, that things may change. In this chaotic and stressed-filled world, it is of utmost importance to pray constantly and with faith.

Prayer is the key, and faith unlocks the door. The word of God says in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 that we should pray without ceasing. This is worthy of taking heed, too. The conversations that we have with God through prayer are priceless, and it’s something we should get a joy out of doing as Christians.

Life’s circumstances cause us to pray even more so than at other times. When we pray to our Heavenly Father, we must believe that He will make the difference in our circumstances.

There are so many reasons to pray on a daily basis. It’s time to pray more than ever, because lives are devalued, killings are at an alarming rate, churches are experiencing a great apostasy, terrorists groups are growing daily worldwide, some families are falling apart, disrespect of God and His word is appalling, sicknesses, illnesses and diseases are escalating, prisons are constantly filled, the economy is not at its best and so forth. Prayer is of the essence.

We cannot afford to stop praying as a people of God. It stands as a lifeline for humanity, and I’m so glad that God’s line is never busy. In order to expect a better world, we must pray, believe, trust God and expect change to take place.

God assures us in His word that all things work to the good of those who love Him and are called according to His purpose.

We must thank God in advance for working things out for us in these end times. We must keep holding fast to God’s unchanging hand, believing that we’re making a difference through our prayers.

When we have love for our brethren, as much as we have love for God, things will certainly get better. We have to be the catalyst God uses to impact our world through prayer.

God’s word declares that man ought to always pray. Let us all serve God and one another by praying.

Now is the time to pray, because prayer is of the essence.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.