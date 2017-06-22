Monthly food giveaways reach out to large groups

“We will be offering lots of good things to eat for free,” Evans said. “There is also special assistance for the elderly and physically handicapped. This month, Joseph’s Storehouse has invited Love’s Way Church of Lebanon and Pastor Johan McGregor to be our adopted church of the month to help us load boxes and offer prayer and encouragement for anyone who desires. We will be ‘adopting’ a different church each month from now on, so we might be calling on yours next.”

First-time applicants to Joseph’s Storehouse must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or picture ID; and proof of government assistance or household income.

Those would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for work assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or contact Janis Ayers at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with the food giveaways, which are the last Thursday mornings before the last Saturday mornings in each month.

For more information about Joseph’s Storehouse, visit loaejosephsstorehouse.org. Donations can be made online or mailed to Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry at 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.