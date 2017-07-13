Christian medium opens Crystal Spirit House

Renee Anderson, owner and medium at Crystal Spirit House in Lebanon, practices connection with the spiritual realm, things beyond the veil of physical reality. She offers healing services and tools for metaphysical needs.

She grew up in the Southern Baptist church, eventually changing to Baptist, and said her Christian faith fits with what she does as a medium.

“Believe me, when all of this started, I went to my pastor and asked him if I was going to hell,” Anderson said. “He brought up the New Testament and said ‘you’re under the new law. It’s a gift from God, use it that way.’”

She said her practice isn’t a religion, but a spiritual service that crosses many faiths.

The definition of spiritual medium is broad, covering things from speaking with spirits to sensing things about a person. The common denominator for any strain of medium is being attuned to energy.

“All living beings generate energy. We all have energy, and we’re all connected. We’re all in this together, basically. I don’t condemn anybody. I actually encourage people to have faith,” Anderson said.

Anderson opened Crystal Spirit House on April 29 with her friend, Melody Cole.

Cole specializes in crystals while Anderson provides services like chakra cleansing and various kinds of readings.

“Everything in here is to the positive, nothing evil,” Cole said. “I never even considered us being affiliated with religion. This isn’t a religious place. It’s a spiritual place.”

The store sells things like herbs, singing bowls, various kinds of stones, essential oils and crystals. Anderson performs various spiritual cleansings in the healing room, and Cole talks with customers about crystals and other tools sold in the store.

“You could say I’m crystal and she’s spirit,” Cole said with a smile.

Anderson noticed her spiritual sensitivity as a child, but as she grew older, she chose to ignore it. Her abilities came up a few times, like when her 3-year-old daughter almost drowned and she saw her in the pool from the opposite side of the house. But Anderson did not choose to pursue more about her abilities until years later when she had a life-threatening experience. An unexpected and negative reaction to medications she had taken for years caused her to have anaphylactic shock about eight years ago. She said that was when everything came back.

“I told my pastor, ‘the dead people are talking to me.’ I didn’t even start this. I didn’t do it. They talked to me. I would say all of my abilities came back after six months,” Anderson said.

“Once I figured out I wasn’t going to hell, everything was OK.”

Since that time, she has put her mind to learning all she can about the metaphysical and mystic and opened the store as part of that pursuit.

The idea for Crystal Spirit House came about through Anderson and Cole’s work in the paranormal. Anderson was a ghost hunter at the time her abilities came back, and she had started learning more about the stones, herbs and oils.

“We’re not a religion, we just help supply tools. We’re definitely not Satan worshippers. No voodoo, no Satan worshipping or animal sacrifices. As a matter of fact, I value all life. I don’t even like to kill bugs anymore.”

Anderson said various types of people come through the door of the business. Most are Christians, and some are more advanced in mediumship and knowledge of crystals than she and Cole.

“The typical day, I never know who is going to walk through the door,” Anderson said. “Some people come who are way more advanced than either one of us. It’s good to pick their brain.”

The spiritual services offered by Anderson cover a variety of personal spiritual needs, from speaking with someone who has died to cleansing negative energy with the help of stones and crystals.

“Life causes different blockages in the body. It can manifest physically, mentally or whatever, and I’m able to actually remove these blockages,” Anderson said. “I call it setting it back to zero. I’m not a doctor. I do not provide medical services, but everybody feels better when I get done. A couple of people just bounce out of here.”

She cleanses her business every day, and said everything she sells is ready for use.

The Crystal Spirit House is located at 238 W. Spring St. in Lebanon. Business hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and it’s closed on Sunday. For more information, call Crystal Spirit House at 615-719-2022.