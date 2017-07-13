The humility of Jesus Christ the man

I wonder how many would say, “I would want to be more humble.”

Walking humbly with God is something He requires. Micah 6:8 says, “He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

The things that are on the priority lists of many people, appearance, success, reputation, wealth, social standing and being No. 1 in our sphere of influence, are not things Christ placed much if any priority. He was a servant to the Father and placed those around Him first. He was the picture of humility.

Do not believe the paintings; no one knows what Jesus looked like. Being a carpenter and walking nearly everyplace He traveled, it would come to reason, that He was muscular and strong. Just the fact that He was able to walk to Calvary after the scourging and beating He received, gives a good indication of a strong physical stature. When it comes to appearance, however, the Bible tells us He was nothing to look at; Isaiah 53:2 tells us, “there is no beauty that we should desire him.” I wonder how much time He spent looking into a mirror everyday grooming Himself?

Worldly success is often dependent on someone else liking you. Ever see someone butter up to the boss? Many a good worker has been passed over for that promotion because of when competing with others of similar skill sets, the winner is the guy the boss likes. Remember the old saying, “It is not what you know, it is who you know.” Christ had tens of thousands listen to Him, but at His death, only a small handful of friends were there. Many of those who had been in those crowds, many who had witnessed the miracles, were in that crowd screaming, “Crucify Him. Crucify Him” on the morning of His death. He did not butter up to anyone, and in the end, He was despised and rejected of men (Isaiah 53:3). His ambition was not worldly success.

Many people take pride in their reputation. Some will go to the point of deception to maintain a certain resemblance of character or social position. The number of teens and young adults wanting nothing to do with God or church because of parents who behave one way outside the house and a different way at home in uncountable. Others are over their heads in debt maintaining a lifestyle of reputation instead of practicality. God the Father purposely placed Jesus in a position of bad reputation, “He shall be called a Nazarene” (Matthew 2:23). We may not understand how bad that was to the people of the first century if we could not read the words of Nathanael, “Can there any good thing come out of Nazareth?” (John 1:46). Jesus did not care if people thought ill of Him because of His upbringing.

He was also humble when it came to money. We never read of Him doing anything to make a few extra bucks (or any bucks at all for that matter). In fact, when it came time to pay taxes, He paid them using money retrieved from the mouth of a fish (Matthew 17:24-27). Christ was not one to impress people by throwing His money around. He had no money to impress anyone with.

When it came to social rank, Jesus was at the bottom with the most ordinary of people. They were amazed at His wisdom because He never had formal education beyond what the lowest in His social standing would receive. “Is not this the carpenter’s son?” was the cry when the citizens of Nazareth when they heard His preaching (Matthew 13:55). He had no pride that led Him to look for a higher rank in society.

Lastly, Jesus is King of King, Lord of Lords. He is God Almighty. If there was anyone who ever lived that could claim superiority over everyone, it is Jesus Christ, yet we see Him humbling Himself before the Apostles and washing their feet (John 13:5). In Jesus’ day, people either went barefoot or wore sandals. Since most everyone walked everywhere; this meant that most people had dirty feet. Often the wealthy would have servants wash the feet of guest when they arrived. Feet washing was done by an underling. Christ, although He was God in the flesh, acted as a servant and washed the others’ feet. Jesus Christ was humble in every way possible.

Christ set the example for us, but I do not think He wants most of us to live lives where we have no money or no place to lay our head. The example is that wealth, fame, social standing or even earthly power are not the goals we should set.

Joy equals Jesus first, others second, yourself third.

Preacher Tim Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County, Ind. Email him preacherspoint@gmail.com and visit preacherjohnson.com.