Area church partners with Second Harvest Food Bank

Supporting those in need within the community is a pillar for Good Shepherd since the church was founded in 1991. Program coordinator Kim Grubb said she loves planning this event and how it serves the community,

“We at Good Shepherd are always looking for ways to show our fellow community members support,” Grubb said. “The Feed the Need event is just one way we can show that love to those who might be struggling to make ends meet.”

At Good Shepherd’s last Feed the Need event in February, it served more than 100 local families in need. Lead Pastor Jeremy Squires said he’s always looking for a way his congregation can show someone love.

“Whether it’s through a smile, a small act of kindness, or just listening to someone’s story, we can all share a bit of love throughout the day,” Squires said. “The groceries at our Feed the Need events are just one small piece of what really matters.”

The Feed the Need event will be at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 525 New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 7 a.m. Registration for recipients will begin at 8 a.m. A pancake breakfast, sponsored and served by the GSUMC, youth will start at 8 a.m. with the grocery distribution to kick off at 9 a.m. and continue until noon or until all groceries have all been given out.

Anyone in need of food or wanting to volunteer his or her time is encouraged to attend. There are no qualifications to receive food.