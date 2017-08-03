Kathy Tack: Trusting God’s plan

There is a good chance you are familiar with the promise of Jeremiah 29:11, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope’” (NLT). Have you really considered what this means in your life?

When Jeremiah received this prophecy from God, it was for the Israelites who had been taken captive and exiled to Babylon. These people had little control over their lives. They were living in a foreign land and most certainly faced a lot of discouragement. In the midst of this hopeless situation, God tells them to go about their lives, building homes and planting gardens, marrying and starting families and even helping their new city to be successful. The Israelites were probably waiting for God to set them free, but instead, He told them to stay and prosper where they were. His promise to them was that He had a good plan for them and a future filled with hope.

In each of our lives, we face times of uncertainty – maybe times when it feels like we are in the middle of a disaster. Just looking at the world around us and its spiraling values can make us feel like foreigners here on Earth. But if we believe the promise of Jeremiah 29:11, we can have hope and confidence that God’s plan is at work for us. That plan is a good one, even if this part of it looks bad from our perspective.

If you are one of God’s people, then you can claim this promise for your life. God has a plan for you, and it is a good one. The first part of His plan for you was to accept His son, Jesus as your savior. Scripture tells us that God doesn’t want anyone to be destroyed. It also teaches that the only way to be saved from that destruction is Jesus.

Once you have taken that first step into His plan, it is up to you whether you want to live it out or not. You have the freedom to either pursue God and His plan for your life, or make your own plans and live according to what you think will turn out well. We can trust that God’s plan is always better, but choosing it every day may be easier said than done.

In order to stay on God’s plans for us, we must strive to follow Him each day. We do that by reading His words to us in the Bible, listening for His voice and guidance and doing our best to be free from sin through the strength of Jesus. The more we surrender to Jesus, the more He will show us the way. His way will lead us to that bright future. That is what gives us hope. God has a great plan for you, and it began as soon as you started to walk with Him. It’s not a plan for later; it is a plan that includes today. Live in obedience and anticipation right now. Make choices and take actions that honor God. You can trust that, even if things look bad, His good plan for you is already unfolding. That’s a promise.

Kathy Tack is lead pastor of Generations of Grace Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.