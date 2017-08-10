Musical evening planned with the Booth Brothers

Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth and Paul Lancaster make up the award-winning trio. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards, including album of the year, song of the year, trio of the year, favorite artist of the year and many others. The Booth Brothers have a unique ability to communicate through song and humor. They appreciate the opportunity to meet their friends and fans at their concerts and other special events.

Join the Booth Brothers on Aug. 17 at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet for an inspiring evening with a life-changing message. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the open-seating event for $15 per person in advance, $20 at the door and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets may be mailed or picked up at “will call” window the evening of the event. Please indicate a preference when buying tickets. For ticket information, visit vbcmtj.org or call 615-773-5200.